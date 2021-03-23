Company: Bob's Red Mill

Website: www.bobsredmill.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Building on the success of its top-selling Oatmeal Cups and line of hot cereals, natural foods industry leader Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods has announced new gluten-free, single-serve Instant Oatmeal Packets in three flavors: Brown Sugar & Maple, Apple Pieces & Cinnamon and Classic. With a cleaner nutritional panel and lower sugar content than top competitors, the new offerings satisfy consumer demand for nutritious breakfast options, whether at home or on-the-go.

Made with Bob’s whole grain oats and flaxseed meal, these just-add-water packets offer fiber, protein and omega-3s with just a few simple ingredients. The new products feature eight single-serving packets per package, all ready in minutes and perfect for busy mornings, camping trips, backpacking and more. As with their other nutritious oatmeal products, Bob’s Red Mill Instant Oatmeal Packets are made with whole grain, non-GMO oats.

“Our new Instant Oatmeal Packets are a streamlined version of our delicious Oatmeal Cups, which have grown in popularity to become the #1 Oatmeal Cup brand in the natural retail channel,” said Dennis Vaughn, CEO of Bob’s Red Mill. “Made with the same high-quality ingredients that have made our cups household favorites, these packets achieve our goal to create an option that offers the ease and nutrition consumers are looking for, while delivering a more satisfying taste and texture than oatmeal packets from other brands.”

The new oatmeal packets launch at a time when breakfast is rising in popularity, with 73 percent* of families spending more time together before work and school due to the pandemic, and food choices becoming more intentional in the mornings. As consumers become more home-bound because of COVID, packets have driven growth in the single-serve category, due to their ease of use.

These new instant packets join the brand’s line of whole grain oat products, which includes a wide variety of organic and gluten free options. Bob’s Red Mill’s new Instant Oatmeal Packets are GFCO certified, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified, and offer eight single-serving packets per box at an SRP of $4.99. Available online at bobsredmill.com, and in natural and conventional food stores nationwide.