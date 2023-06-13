Lenny & Larry’s, originators of the protein cookie, announces a new flavor to one of its best-selling product lines: the Strawberries & Crème Cookie-fied Bar. The item is filled with a blend of strawberry bits and sweet white chips. Suitable for on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery, or satisfying mid-day cravings, the new flavor reportedly reinforces Lenny & Larry’s commitment to indulgence without compromise. The Complete Cookie-fied Bar Strawberries & Crème flavor is now available for purchase on the brand's website and will be on Walmart shelves nationwide beginning late June, retailing $5.88 for a four-count box.

Additionally, The Complete Cookie-fied Bar is introducing a packaging refresh, designed to highlight the product’s selling points in a crowded category while also showing off more of the bar. Lenny & Larry’s anticipates the new packaging will roll out in all major retailers nationwide by Q1 2024.

“Strawberry is the perfect flavor for summer nostalgia and we’re excited to introduce it in our beloved line of the Complete Cookie-fied Bars,” says Lenny & Larry’s CEO Jolie Weber. “Innovation fuels our journey to redefine the way the world indulges in a deliciously satisfying and unique snacking experience, which consumers can expect more of later this year.”

Designed to appeal to both cookie and bar enthusiasts, the Complete Cookie-fied Bar offers a delightful fusion of Lenny & Larry's signature soft-baked cookie and a nutrient-dense protein bar, packed with 12 grams of plant-based protein, 5g of prebiotic fiber, and wholesome ingredients. Strawberries & Creme joins the lineup of flavors, which includes Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Cookies & Crème, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip.