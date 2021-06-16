Company: Lenny & Larry's

Website: www.lennylarry.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Lenny & Larry's has launched its first-ever nutrition bar, The Complete Cookie-fied Bar, made with plant-based protein and only 6 grams of sugar.

Lenny & Larry’s The Complete Cookie-fied Bar is a soft, chewy bar topped with Lenny & Larry’s signature crunchy cookie pieces for a satisfying and unique snacking experience. Made with 12g plant-based protein, 5g prebiotic fiber, and 6g sugar, it is a perfect pick-me-up that is also gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

The bar is available in two flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Almond Sea Salt. The Chocolate Almond Cookie-fied Bar starts with a chewy chocolate base filled with sweet chocolate chips and almonds, then topped with Lenny & Larry’s signature cookie pieces that give you a fun crunch in every bite, creating the perfect balance between rich chocolate and sweet nuttiness that finishes with a hint of sea salt. The Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip flavor is made with a peanut butter base combined with chopped peanuts and creamy chocolate chips and topped with Lenny & Larry's signature cookie pieces to create a rich satisfying flavor with a surprise crunch.

A Cookies & Creme flavor will be launched later in 2021.

The new bars are rolling out nationwide with more immediate availability at 7-Eleven stores, Lennylarry.com, and Amazon. The suggested retail price on for one bar is $1.99.