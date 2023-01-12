Lenny & Larry’s, originator of the protein cookie, has announced the availability of a new flavor of its Complete KickStart Bar, aimed at helping parents and kids start their days off right with protein and probiotics. The Complete KickStart Bar Banana Chocolate Chip is now available, featuring a subtle banana bread flavor and a punch of chocolate chips.

The soft, chewy breakfast bar is loaded with 8g of plant-based protein, probiotics for immune support, and 14g of whole grains, making it a smarter choice for breakfast on-the-go.

The Banana Chocolate Chip Complete KickStart Bar available for purchase now on lennylarry.com, priced at $5.49 for a 4-count box.