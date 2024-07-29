Kind Snacks has introduced Kind Kids, a line of soft-baked bars without gluten, tree nuts, or peanuts. The formulation is designed to make the items suitable for bringing to school for sharing (many school districts across the U.S. ban snacks with certain ingredients from classrooms).

“School-friendly,” according to the company, is defined as gluten-free without tree nuts or peanuts on the ingredients list. However, Kind advises consumers to confirm with local school districts their specific requirements and restrictions before bringing the product to class.

Additionally, each Kind Kids bar contains 5 g of protein and 100% whole grains, is non-GMO certified, and contains no artificial flavors or colors. Two flavors are available:

Blueberry Muffin

Chocolate Chip

The MSRP for each box is $4.99; Kind Kids bars are available at stores nationwide and on Amazon.

