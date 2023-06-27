Ardent Mills, a flour-milling and ingredient company, has launched two new products: Ardent Mills Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend. The company reportedly designed these solutions to enable its customers to capitalize on new market growth, meet evolving consumer preferences, enhance label capabilities, and save time.

"Ardent Mills is committed to delivering ingredients that bring value to the food life cycle, from production to consumption,” says Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer at Ardent Mills. “Our latest products, Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend, underscore our commitment to being strategic partners with our customers by providing proactive solutions that meet consumer demands today, and anticipate the needs of tomorrow.”

Ardent Mills Egg Replace

The demand for cost-effective egg alternatives continues to rise due to reoccurring avian flu, inflation, and growing interest in cage-free initiatives. To help solve this market need, Ardent Mills developed Ardent Mills Egg Replace, a 1:1 replacement for dried and liquid whole eggs that can provide long-term cost efficiency and supply stability. This innovative solution is composed of four ingredients, including chickpea flour, and is designed for optimal taste, function, and ease of use in bakery applications. Additionally, it is gluten-free, vegan, and contains no major U.S. food allergen or soy ingredients.

Ancient Grains Plus: Baking Flour Blend

According to Ardent Mills' proprietary research data, consumer interest in protein as part of a daily diet continues to grow, but good taste remains a priority. Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend is blended from whole-food ancient grains and chickpeas to provide more quality protein than traditional flours. It was created to simplify baked goods innovations and reduce reliance on added protein ingredients while supporting finished-goods protein goals. Crafted with a mild flavor, Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend can reportedly be easily incorporated into various bakery applications. It is also plant-based, gluten-free, and contains no major U.S. food allergens.

The launch of Ardent Mills Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend follows a series of recent company innovations, including BakeSafer Treatments, a food safety-oriented solution. These strides are said to reflect Ardent Mills’ ongoing commitment to transforming how the world is nourished and providing solutions that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients.