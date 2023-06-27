Otis Spunkmeyer (an Aspire Bakeries brand) has introduced an individually wrapped brownie geared toward in-store bakeries, foodservice, convenience stores, and vending. The product features chocolate chips baked into dense brownies.

The 3-ounce brownie joins the Otis Spunkmeyer Double Fudge Chocolate Chip Brownie 1/4 Sheet in the line of minimal-labor, decadent snacks, and sweets available from the company. The new brownies are individually wrapped, providing “grab and go” treats and underlining safety reassurances for customers, along with a zero-labor solution for customers.

“This is the sweet treat consumers will reach for time and time again,” says Paul Stippich, director of marketing with Otis Spunkmeyer. “Brownies are considered one of the top three desserts in America. The talented Research and Development team at Otis Spunkmeyer developed this fudgy brownie with the perfect texture, flavor, and just the right amount of chocolate.”

In addition to launching the new individually wrapped brownie, Otis Spunkmeyer recently expanded its line-up of individually wrapped cookies with the addition of two new 4-ounce flavors: Double Chocolate Caramel and Apple Cinnamon Oat.

“The two new cookie flavors join bestselling flavors Chocolate Chunk and Oatmeal Raisin, and continue the Otis Spunkmeyer tradition of baking without artificial flavoring. The Apple Cinnamon Oat cookie has the ability to ‘cross over dayparts’ as a great morning or afternoon snack for those that desire more natural nutrition, and the Double Chocolate Caramel cookie gives consumers more of their #1 preferred flavor, chocolate,” explains Stippich.

The new individually wrapped baked goods from Otis Spunkmeyer are available through distributors and continue to expand Otis Spunkmeyer’s individually wrapped portfolio, which also includes muffins (2.5 ounces, 4 ounces, and 6.5 ounces) and loaf cakes (4 ounces).