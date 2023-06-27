Flowers Foods' Tastykake brand has named July 7 National Krimpet Day and released new, limited-time-only Confetti Krimpets—a birthday cake inspired version of the classic crimped cake packed with confetti sprinkles.

The holiday celebrates Tastykake’s uniquely shaped snack that debuted in 1927. “National Krimpet Day is a testament to the enduring connection between Tastykake and its devoted fans. We couldn't be more grateful for their unwavering support and the opportunity to continue creating extraordinary treats that our passionate fans love,” said Ashley Hornsby, Tastykake brand manager. “With the release of our new Confetti Krimpets, the inaugural National Krimpet Day will be one to remember and set the precedent for this holiday for years to come.”

To celebrate the new holiday, on July 7, Tastykake will launch a social media sweepstakes on Instagram to give away exclusive National Krimpet Day merchandise from iconic Philadelphia artists and product.

Consumers can find new Tastykake Confetti Krimpets along with other Tastykake items such as Kandy Kakes, Juniors, and pecan swirls, donuts, and pies in stores now.

To learn more, visit tastykake.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

Flowers Foods is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.