Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$4.49

Product Snapshot: Tastykake has recently debuted its limited-time USO products, available in stores through mid-September.

The products include:

Chocolate Juniors - Two fluffy layers of vanilla yellow cake with a chocolate icing. Available in multipacks of four. (SRP $4.49)

Butterscotch Krimpets - Fluffy sponge cake baked into the unique Krimpet shape, then topped with Tastykake's legendary butterscotch icing! Available in multipacks of 12. (SRP $4.49)

Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes - The Tastykake classic! Rich chocolate enrobes a peanut butter filling that reveals a vanilla cake within. Available in multipacks of 12. (SRP $4.49)

Mini Donuts - These treats are available in classic powdered sugar or chocolate frosted, multipack bags. (SRP $2.99)

Mini Muffins - Available in Blueberry, Chocolate Chip and Confetti Cake, multipacks of five. (SRP $4.49)

Patriotic Tub Cookies - Tastykake’s classic shortbread recipe with patriotic sprinkles in a festive tub. Available in a 14-oz. tub. (SRP $3.74)

These products honor the brand’s partnership with United Service Organizations (USO), the nation’s nonprofit serving active-duty service members and military families, and through this commitment have been able to make donations which benefit the USO in a variety of ways including:

USO Military Spouse Networking Program - Provides military spouses the opportunity to build and sustain their social, professional and community networks, whenever and wherever they move.

USO Military Virtual Programming (MVP) & Entertainment Tours - USO Military Virtual Programming (MVP) & Entertainment Tours Provide world-class entertainment to service members and military families.

Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program - Helps service members read virtually to their children from around the world.

USO Care Package Program - Provides healthy snack packs and travel-sized hygiene products with toiletry packs to deployed service members.

Flowers Foods is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.