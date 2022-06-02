Company: Flowers Foods
Website: www.tastykake.com
Introduced: June 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$4.49
Product Snapshot: Tastykake has recently debuted its limited-time USO products, available in stores through mid-September.
The products include:
- Chocolate Juniors - Two fluffy layers of vanilla yellow cake with a chocolate icing. Available in multipacks of four. (SRP $4.49)
- Butterscotch Krimpets - Fluffy sponge cake baked into the unique Krimpet shape, then topped with Tastykake's legendary butterscotch icing! Available in multipacks of 12. (SRP $4.49)
- Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes - The Tastykake classic! Rich chocolate enrobes a peanut butter filling that reveals a vanilla cake within. Available in multipacks of 12. (SRP $4.49)
- Mini Donuts - These treats are available in classic powdered sugar or chocolate frosted, multipack bags. (SRP $2.99)
- Mini Muffins - Available in Blueberry, Chocolate Chip and Confetti Cake, multipacks of five. (SRP $4.49)
- Patriotic Tub Cookies - Tastykake’s classic shortbread recipe with patriotic sprinkles in a festive tub. Available in a 14-oz. tub. (SRP $3.74)
These products honor the brand’s partnership with United Service Organizations (USO), the nation’s nonprofit serving active-duty service members and military families, and through this commitment have been able to make donations which benefit the USO in a variety of ways including:
- USO Military Spouse Networking Program - Provides military spouses the opportunity to build and sustain their social, professional and community networks, whenever and wherever they move.
- USO Military Virtual Programming (MVP) & Entertainment Tours - USO Military Virtual Programming (MVP) & Entertainment Tours Provide world-class entertainment to service members and military families.
- Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program - Helps service members read virtually to their children from around the world.
- USO Care Package Program - Provides healthy snack packs and travel-sized hygiene products with toiletry packs to deployed service members.
Flowers Foods is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.