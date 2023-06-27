In celebration of Pride Month, Tempo Crackers, a LGBTQ-owned cannabis-infused snack company, has launched the limited-edition Tempo Pride Pack.

The Pride Pack allows customers to build their own selection of six Tempo Crackers flavors. All year round, individual boxes of Tempo Crackers are housed in packaging representing the colors of the rainbow.

“Queer representation in retail is under attack across the nation as big box retailers deprioritize their Pride selections following pressure from conservative activists,” said Robert Holland, founder and CEO of Tempo Crackers. “While many dispensaries face that same pressure, Tempo is a LGBTQ first brand all year round, and we are committed to loudly representing ourselves. Our packaging always represents the colors of the Pride flag, and we are thankful to our dispensary partners for giving us the platform to share our story.”

The Pride Pack is now available until supplies last and is packed on-site at all participating retailers. It’s sold in-store throughout dispensaries in the Los Angeles area, including Green Qween, a LGBTQ- and POC-owned shop. Additional retail partners include Flower Co., Pure Life Alternative Wellness, Atrium (Valley Village and Topanga), Jungle Boys (OC and DTLA), Sixty Four & Hope Melrose, Eaze Dispensary (Santa Ana and San Diego), South Coast Safe Access in Santa Ana, Klover in San Diego, and Element 7 in Port Hueneme. Pricing may vary by store between $30–$40.

Holland came out as gay at a young age and found community and acceptance in the cannabis industry. He is committed to championing for an inclusive space, and Tempo works with organizations like wayOUT LA to empower LGBTQ+ youth to feel safe being who they are through grants to LGBTQ+ youth centers all over the U.S. Tempo Crackers will donate a portion of all Pride Pack proceeds to wayOUT LA.

“Supporting queer youth across the United States hits close to home for me, especially after growing up in a majority conservative town in Texas,” Holland said. “We are so proud of the work being done at wayOUT to create safe spaces for future generations of queer youth.”

Tempo Crackers recently closed a fresh round of financing to support the company’s rapid expansion. The crackers come in innovative flavors, including vegan options, matched with different effect profiles for every mood. Options include: