PepsiCo's Crispy Minis brand has debuted a new partnership with Canadian icon and actress Annie Murphy. This partnership marks the beginning of a fresh era for the brand, focused on encouraging Canadians to embrace their crispy side.

"I've always been a firm believer in embracing the fun-loving side of life," shared Emmy Award-winning actress, Annie Murphy. “I’m so excited to team up with Crispy Minis to help Canadians rediscover their authentic, cheeky selves. Why? Because that's...say it with me...crispy.”

As part of the rollout, a new Crispy Minis campaign will debut starring Annie and taking audiences on a crispy revolution towards a new attitude. The commercial, produced by a powerhouse female-first team, including Director Jordan Canning (Fraggle Rock, Schitt’s Creek, Baroness Von Sketch), leverages the notable talent and relatable daily moments to deliver a storyline that reclaims the fun in snacking. Set to air during the season premiere of The Bachelorette, the commercial embodies the tagline "That's Crispy," leaving a lasting impression and showcasing the vibrant variety Crispy Minis® rice snacks can add to everyday life.

"We are happy to join forces with Annie Murphy to kick off our crispy revolution," shared Jess Spaulding, CMO of PepsiCo Foods Canada. "Annie's infectious energy and witty humor align perfectly with our brand. With Crispy Minis, we want to inspire Canadians to embrace their inner rebel and savor every crispy, satisfying moment. Let's make snacking a joyful liberation!"

In Quebec, celebrated talent Marie-Lyne Joncas is set to partner with Crispy Minis as its regional spokesperson. With her blend of wit and charm, Marie-Lyne will bring a fresh perspective to the Crispy Minis brand.

The campaign will captivate audiences with relatable and unforgettable moments across TV, digital, social, and out-of-home. The campaign was produced in collaboration with creative agency Behaviour and supported by public relations agency Citizen Relations and media buying agency OMD.

