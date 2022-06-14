Kodiak and actor/producer Zac Efron are joining forces to further Kodiak’s brand, growth, and impact on the planet. Kodiak is excited to have Zac as its first-ever chief brand officer, as he’ll put his unique spin on new product innovations, brand strategy, national brand campaigns, and Kodiak’s giving-back initiatives. He’ll also become a stakeholder in the company as he takes a seat on the board of directors.

Efron has been a long-time fan of Kodiak products and is eager to bring Kodiak into new territory. He’s passionate about inspiring Kodiak’s loyal consumers to explore nature, elevate the food they eat, and give back to causes he cares about. He also comes with valuable insights thanks to his globe-trotting exploration of sustainable agricultural practices and life-long focus on wellness and fitness.

“We’re really excited to welcome Zac and his valued perspectives to Kodiak,” said Joel Clark, Kodiak’s co-founder and CEO. “We've all watched Zac build a life of adventure that prioritizes wellness from the inside out, which he attributes in part to his belief in real food, making this collaboration feel so right. His global reach, passion for the outdoors, and focus on balanced nutrition makes him an ideal partner. We are teaming up to influence the future of food and keep America wild for future generations.”

“My fast-paced lifestyle requires the right food and a good amount of protein, which is why I love Kodiak’s products,” said Efron. Having the chance to be a part of Kodiak’s team in a much bigger is super inspiring to me.”

Zac’s already rolled up his sleeves to work on Kodiak’s new products, campaigns, and conservation efforts that will launch throughout the year.

“It’s awesome to work with Zac,” said Matt Leeds, partner at L Catterton, the global consumer investment firm which backs Kodiak. “We see a uniquely authentic fit between Zac’s priorities and Kodiak’s principles, and we’re excited to see this collaboration come to life.”

Stay tuned and follow along on social: @zacefron and @KodiakCakes.



