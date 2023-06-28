SNAC International has announced SNX 2024, taking place April 14–16, 2024 in Dallas, TX at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. Serving as a complement to SNAXPO, SNX is SNAC International’s education and collaboration forum designed to spark dialogue, innovation, and growth, helping snack brands and manufacturers build deeper relationships across the entire supply chain.

"We are pleased to host SNX 2024 and provide a forum for snack professionals to come together to do business more efficiently," said Christine Cochran, CEO at SNAC International. "Not only does this conference foster collaboration and inspire innovation, SNX is the premier business event for industry suppliers and producers to meet one-on-one to discuss current and future business opportunities.”

At SNX, industry suppliers will host their own private meeting rooms allowing them to pre-schedule meetings with snack producer customers and prospects. Additionally, SNX’s Experience Zone enables attendees to network informally and collaborate with suppliers at each step of the snack production process, as well as learn about the latest innovations and hot topics via the SNAC Bites pop-up education to deliver a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees.

Key Highlights of SNX 2024:

Supplier Suites: leading innovators of packaging, machinery, ingredients, seasonings/flavors, co-manufacturing, and more will host their own customized meeting rooms for eight hours of the 2.5 day event, where suppliers and snack producers will hold private business meetings. Experience Zone: Walk through five focused areas (Ingredients, Processing, Flavor, Packaging, and Market) exploring every element of the supply chain, through the product development process, from raw ingredients to shelf. Education Arena: Engage with industry thought leaders addressing the hottest topics in snacks and emerging industry trends vital to your success. SNAC Bites: Held directly within the Experience Zone, listen in on the most up-to-date industry trends, success stories, and more. SNAC Tank 2024 Pitch Competition: Featuring guest judge Daymond John, founder of FUBU and ftar of ABC’s hit reality series “Shark Tank”, the pitch competition provides innovative start-up snack brands the chance to pitch their products to a panel of expert judges and win $10,000.

Learn more about how SNX is connecting snack producers with the full snack supply chain to create growth and foster innovation at snxevent.com. View the full schedule here.