Dr. Schär USA, Inc., a provider of gluten-free food products, has announced a development for its Artisan Baker Bread line. Responding to the growing demand for allergen-friendly options, Dr. Schär USA has introduced Artisan Baker White, Artisan Baker Multigrain, and Artisan Baker 10 Grains & Seeds Breads, now available in a soy-free formulation.

The decision to make the Artisan Baker Bread line soy-free stems from Dr. Schär USA's commitment to meeting the evolving dietary needs of consumers. With the removal of soy from the Artisan Baker Bread recipes, Dr. Schär USA continues its mission of delivering premium products that cater to a wide range of dietary preferences.

Through MenuTrinfo, the newly expanded Swedesboro plant became Certified Free From Soy earlier this year. Soy, a common allergen and dietary concern, has been excluded from the Artisan Baker Bread recipe without compromising on taste, quality, or texture.

"We are delighted to introduce the new soy-free version of our beloved Artisan Baker Breads," stated Robert Ehret, executive vice president of Dr. Schär North America. "Our plant expansion, and our new soy-free recipes reflect our ongoing commitment to creating inclusive and delectable options for individuals with diverse dietary needs. We understand the challenges faced by those with soy allergies, and we are proud to offer a solution that allows them to enjoy our exceptional bread with confidence."

Schär's newly soy-free Artisan Baker Breads are now available in supermarkets and specialty food stores across the country, as well as its online shop. To learn more about the new product and to explore the full range of gluten-free offerings from Schär, visit schar.com.