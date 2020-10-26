Company: Bimbo Bakeries

Website: https://therustikoven.com/

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.69

Product Snapshot: Bread lovers, rejoice! The Rustik Oven recently announced the nationwide expansion of its signature artisan bread line. Made with simple, real ingredients and available in three varieties—Sourdough, Artisan White, and Hearty Grains & Seeds—bread from The Rustik Oven is Non-GMO Project Verified and made without any artificial colors or flavors. To celebrate the launch, the brand has partnered with celebrity chef Laura Vitale to offer an exclusive cooking experience for one lucky fan and their friends and family.

The Rustik Oven is the best of both worlds, bringing together the great artisan taste and texture of a hand-crafted bread with the convenience of a bread that lasts. Made using a traditional European baking process, each variety is fermented for at least 14 hours before being slow baked in stone ovens to deliver a rich flavor and crusty texture.

"For so long, we heard our consumers' feedback over the struggle of choosing between the superior quality of bread from their favorite local bakery and the longer shelf life and convenience of bread from a grocery store," said Jessica Grane, marketing director, Premium & Artisan Breads for Bimbo Bakeries USA. "Thanks to our signature baking process, we're proud to bring this unique offering to the Artisan Bread category and offer our fans the taste that they love in a more convenient way. The Rustik Oven is all about making simple gatherings an occasion to savor, and during these times when so many are eating more meals at home, we look forward to our three distinct varieties unleashing culinary imagination and inspiring a slower, more delicious pace of life."

To encourage sharing special moments over great meals together—even while we're apart—the brand will host an exciting contest where one lucky fan will win a virtual private cooking experience with Laura Vitale, host of Simply Laura on The Cooking Channel and Laura in the Kitchen, her YouTube cooking show with more than 3.7 million subscribers. From October 19, 2020 to November 9, 2020, fans can head to The Rustik Oven's Instagram, or visit the contest entry page, to share what cooking means to them and who they'd like to share this special experience with. One winner and their closest family and friends will spend an afternoon making memories featuring delicious and simple recipes using The Rustik Oven.

"Great bread is such an important foundation to any meal. I love that The Rustik Oven is made using simple, real ingredients — it's the perfect canvas for so many meals," said Laura Vitale. "I can't wait to show our lucky contest winners how to make quick and easy recipes and savor the moments that matter."

The Rustik Oven is available at grocery stores and other major food retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $4.69. For more information about bread from The Rustik Oven, including where to buy it, please visit https://therustikoven.com/.