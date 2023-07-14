REAL, a gluten-free, grain-free, plant-based cookie brand in the better-for-you snack space, announced that it has officially achieved its Non-GMO Project verification. The new verification continues the brand’s mission to provide consumers with healthy cookies that deliver on taste and are made with only clean, wholesome ingredients that they can feel good about eating. The verification applies to the brand's entire cookie line, including its single-serve, two-packs and its new mini cookies, REAL Cookie Poppers.

“We are thrilled to receive our Non-GMO Project verification,” said co-founders Lauren Berger and Marla Felton. “Transparency is of the utmost importance to us. This step furthers our ongoing commitment to creating healthy cookies that are full of flavor and made with the best possible, clean ingredients. By avoiding artificial flavorings, added colors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and GMOs, we are ensuring the highest quality products for our customers.”

The Non-GMO Project Product Verification Program is North America’s most rigorous third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Third-party verification is the highest quality system when it comes to product labeling and certifications because it ensures products have been comprehensively evaluated by an independent party for compliance.

Since being founded in 2021, REAL continues to stand out in the crowded healthy snack food space as tasty, gluten and grain-free, plant-based cookies. A favorite among both consumers and nutritionists, the brand has been recognized by Good Housekeeping’s annual snack awards in 2022 and 2023. The brand uses simple, clean ingredients, including almond and coconut flours, real fruit, vanilla, and decadent chocolate chips, simply sweetened with Vermont maple syrup. REAL Cookies are always free of gluten, grain, dairy, eggs, corn, soy, artificial sweeteners, tapioca starch, and canola oil.

