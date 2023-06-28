Good Housekeeping magazine recently revealed the winners of its 2023 Snack Awards.

The magazine's registered dietitians collaborated with culinary professionals and thousands of home testers to look at ingredients, flavor, nutrition facts, convenience, and more.

The snacks that excelled in the taste tests also had to meet the following criteria:

Made with real, recognizable, pronounceable ingredients

Prioritize fiber-filled and protein-rich sources

Free from trans fat and partially hydrogenated oils

No artificial flavors and food dyes

300 calories or less per serving

10 g of added sugar or less per serving

300 mg sodium or less per serving

Struesli’s Organic Granola Original was selected as a winner in the Great Granola and Cereal Category as the Best Tigernut Granola.



Plant-based frozen food brand Wholly Veggie has had a busy year celebrating four award recognitions spanning the consumer product and marketing categories, most notably with the recent Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Snack Awards win! Wholly Veggie’s Buffalo Cauliflower Wings were recognized in the frozen food category as the Best Cauliflower Wings.

REAL, a gluten-free, grain-free, plant-based cookie brand in the better-for-you snack space, announced that its new mini cookies, REAL Cookie Poppers, were named as a winner in the Satisfying Sweets category.

“We are beyond grateful to be selected for another Good Housekeeping Best Snack Award,“ shared Lauren Berger and Marla Felton, co-founders and long-time best friends who launched Get Real Foods, REAL’s parent company, in 2021. “It is truly fulfilling to hear how our cookies are resonating with so many consumers—both with and without food sensitivities. This continues to drive our mission to create intentional products that help people find the balance between the healthy, nutritious and delicious things in life.”

Some of the other winners included:

Select winners can be found in the July/August 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now. The full list of winners is available online here.