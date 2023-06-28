Good Housekeeping magazine recently revealed the winners of its 2023 Snack Awards.
The magazine's registered dietitians collaborated with culinary professionals and thousands of home testers to look at ingredients, flavor, nutrition facts, convenience, and more.
The snacks that excelled in the taste tests also had to meet the following criteria:
- Made with real, recognizable, pronounceable ingredients
- Prioritize fiber-filled and protein-rich sources
- Free from trans fat and partially hydrogenated oils
- No artificial flavors and food dyes
- 300 calories or less per serving
- 10 g of added sugar or less per serving
- 300 mg sodium or less per serving
Struesli’s Organic Granola Original was selected as a winner in the Great Granola and Cereal Category as the Best Tigernut Granola.
Plant-based frozen food brand Wholly Veggie has had a busy year celebrating four award recognitions spanning the consumer product and marketing categories, most notably with the recent Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Snack Awards win! Wholly Veggie’s Buffalo Cauliflower Wings were recognized in the frozen food category as the Best Cauliflower Wings.
REAL, a gluten-free, grain-free, plant-based cookie brand in the better-for-you snack space, announced that its new mini cookies, REAL Cookie Poppers, were named as a winner in the Satisfying Sweets category.
“We are beyond grateful to be selected for another Good Housekeeping Best Snack Award,“ shared Lauren Berger and Marla Felton, co-founders and long-time best friends who launched Get Real Foods, REAL’s parent company, in 2021. “It is truly fulfilling to hear how our cookies are resonating with so many consumers—both with and without food sensitivities. This continues to drive our mission to create intentional products that help people find the balance between the healthy, nutritious and delicious things in life.”
Some of the other winners included:
- Powerhouse Produce: Amäzi Moringa Hibiscus Dried Pineapple, Bare Baked Crunchy Apple Chips, Whole Foods Market Organic Regenerative Dried Mango, and more
- Protein-Packed Favorites: Whisps Baked Cheese Bites, Chomps Free-Range Turkey Jerky Sticks, egglife Egg White Wraps, PREVAIL. Organic Beef Jerky, and more
- Crunchy Chips & Crackers: lesley stowe almond flour raincoast crisps - salty date crackers, SunChips Southwestern Queso Chips, Milton's Craft Bakers Gluten-Free Baked Crackers, Barnana Organic Plaintain Scoops, Himalayan Pink Salt, Tia Lupita Cactus Grain Free Tortilla Chips - Sea Salt, Yolélé Tangy Baobab Fonio Chips, Siete Grain Free Cinnamon Churro Strips, Hippeas Chickpea Tortilla Chips, Rockin' Ranch flavor
- Perfect Popcorn & Puffs: Popcornopolis Nearly Naked Gourmet Popcorn (eight-pack), SkinnyPop Sea Salt & Pepper Popcorn (12-pack), Hippeas Veggie Straws, Sour Cream & Onion, LesserEvil Organic Interstellar Cheese Space Balls, You Need This Cinnamon Plant-Based Churro Puffs (six-pack), and Pipcorn Cinnamon Sugar Twists
- Noteworthy Nuts, Seeds, & Legumes: Gold Emblem Abound Keto Matcha Dark Chocolate Trail Mix, Saffron Road Crunchy Chickpeas, Korean BBQ (pack of six), Daily Crunch Coffee + Coconut Sprouted Nut Medley (two-pack), Harmony Amped Omega-3 Trail Mix, and Wonderful Sea Salt & Pepper Pistachios
- Satisfying Sweets: B.T.R. Wind-Me-Down Superfood Truffle Cups (three-pack), Chocolove XO No Sugar Added Elderberries & Blueberries Dark Chocolate (12 bars), Solely Organic Mango & Passion Fruit Gummies, Chocxo Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups (pack of four), Nonni's Bakery THINaddictives Berry Blend, ALDI Simply Nature Coconut Cashew Crisps, Unreal Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bars (six bags), Simple Mills Cocoa Cashew Creme Sandwich Cookies, REAL Chocolate Chip Cookie Poppers
- Fabulous Frozen Finds: Wholly Veggie! Frozen Buffalo Caulfilower Wings, Diana's Milk Chocolate Real Banana Bites, and more
- Better-for-you Bars & Bites: Sunsweet Sierra Trail Bites, Almond Delight (two-pack), Perfect Bars Layers, Crispy Peanut Butter and Berry (eight-pack), Larabar Double Chocolate Truffle, Frooze Balls Peanut Butter & Jelly Energy Balls (eight-pack), Unite Churro Protein Bar, Creation Nation No Bake Energy Bite Mix, Oat Yes Chocolate Chips (makes 24 bites), 88 Acres Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Seed + Oat Bar (six-pack), Belli Welli Soft Baked Probiotic Oat Bar (eight-pack), Kind Breakfast Cereal Bars, Cinnamon with Almonds
- Great Granola & Cereal: Mush Peanut Butter Chocolate (eight-pack), McCann's Irish Oatmeal Original Microwaveable Cup (12-pack), Seven Sundays Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal (three-pack), The Real Renee Chocolate Chip Granola, Bob's Red Mill Homestyle Lemon Blueberry Granola (six-pack), Purely Elizabeth Blueberry Almond Superfood Cereal with Vitamin D, Kind Soft Baked Granola, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Struesli Organic Granola Redefined
- Best Snacks for Kids & Infants: Yumi Organic Meltable Puffs, Strawberry Basil, Ready. Set. Food! Organic Oat & Fruit Bars, Peanut Butter Strawberry, Yumi Organic Bar, Blueberry & Purple Carrot Baby Snacks, and more
Select winners can be found in the July/August 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now. The full list of winners is available online here.