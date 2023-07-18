Breton Crackers is elevating its gluten-free cracker line with non-GMO project verification. Featuring a new look and feel that will stand out on store shelves, Breton Gluten-Free Crackers are available in two flavors—Flax & Sea Salt and Herb & Garlic—and will be available to consumers nationwide in the U.S. this summer.

Certified plant-based, Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified, Breton Gluten-Free Crackers can be topped with cheeses, meats or spreads, making the ideal snack or lunch, or for entertaining friends. As with all Breton crackers, they have 0g of saturated fat per serving and are cholesterol-free.

“Our goal is to offer delicious and good-for-you crackers to the growing number of consumers looking for gluten-free and plant-based products,” said Breton Crackers US Marketing Manager Kat Palange. “We’re proud to offer gluten-free crackers that are made with premium ingredients at an accessible price point. We look forward to being a part of even more people’s special moments for many years to come.”

The two Breton Gluten-Free Cracker flavors include:

Breton Gluten-Free Herb & Garlic – A burst of herbs and garlic pair perfectly with the buttery taste Breton crackers are known for. These crackers are made with balanced blend of two gluten-free flours—Tapioca Flour and Green Lentil Flour—creating a perfect cracker texture.

Breton Gluten-Free Flax & Sea Salt – The perfect balance of lightly salted and nutty flavor, these crackers have a tender-crisp texture and wholesome taste. The crackers are made with a balanced blend of two gluten-free flours—Tapioca Flour and Green Lentil Flour creating a perfect cracker texture.

Each flavor is available in retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.79–$3.99 per box and on Amazon here.