Company: The Very Good Butchers

Website: www.verygoodbutchers.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: The Very Good Butchers has announced its new Butcher’s Select line of carefully crafted meatballs, sausages, and hamburgers have been verified by the Non-GMO Project. A prime cut of plant-based goodness, this premium line of gluten-free and soy-free foods packs an extra meaty taste and texture while using simple, plant-based and wholesome ingredients.

MMM...Meatballs: Finally, an Italian plant-based meatball that’s bellissimo and with perfect bite and texture. With 17g of protein per serving, these spheres of delight can be easily cooked up with your favorite sauce for a truly authentic classic.

All of The Very Good Butchers plant-based meats are carefully crafted and made with only real, whole food ingredients like beans, grains, vegetables, and a variety of spices. As a reflection of its commitment to sustainability, The Very Good Butchers uses 90 percent renewable packaging for its new Butcher’s Select line. The brand is dedicated to creating approachable and nutritious plant-based meats by making food that’s “Very Good” for people, animals, and the environment.

Consumers are demanding transparency when it comes to ingredients, and the Non-GMO Project certification reinforces and strengthens The Very Good Butchers’ commitment to simple, clean and wholesome ingredients, building on its consumer trust.



