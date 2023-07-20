General Mills Foodservice is rolling out a new bulk cereal in a popular flavor to help foodservice operations serve more patrons, even those with diverse dietary needs and preferences. Honey Cheerios Cereal Bulkpak whole grain oat cereal made with real honey is gluten-free and made without nut ingredients.

Honey Cheerios cereal was created in response to foodservice operations’ requests for multi-use products with mass appeal that can be used across the menu. In a versatile bulk format, the new cereal can be served on its own or used as an ingredient in recipes such as cereal bars, snack mixes, or parfaits.

“We’ve heard from foodservice directors who’ve told us they are looking for more products that do it all, from zero prep and minimal labor to being gluten-free and made without nuts,” said Jackie Olson, associate marketing manager at General Mills Foodservice. “Honey Cheerios answers the call, helping operators looking to fill out their cereal offerings with a choice that appeals to diners of all ages.”

Olson adds the new cereal is coming out at a time when consumers are eating more cereal. Cereal consumption is up 13 percent in all demographics over 2022 and has grown by a full 42 percent among consumers ages 18 to 34.

In addition to being gluten-free and made without nuts, Honey Cheerios cereal is whole-grain rich and low in sugar with 9 grams of sugar per serving. It is made with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources, no caramel colors, and no high-fructose corn syrup. While Honey Cheerios does not contain any nut ingredients, it is not labeled as nut free because it is not produced in a nut-free production facility.

“New Honey Cheerios makes serving a breeze in the cafeteria,” Olson added. “With a new flavor to build interest and anticipation, this easy-to-use format is ideal for operators and diners alike.”

For more information on Honey Cheerios and other bulk cereal options, foodservice professionals can contact their General Mills Foodservice sales representative, call 1-800-243-5687, or visit generalmillsfoodservice.com.

