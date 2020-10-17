Company: General Mills Convenience

Website: www.generalmillscf.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: General Mills Foodservice introduces Nature Valley Soft Oatmeal Rounds, a new individually-wrapped, whole grain-rich item to help schools round out their menus throughout the day. Featuring real fruit puree and hearty oatmeal, the soft-baked rounds offer students long-lasting energy with 32 grams of whole grains and give schools a 2-ounce equivalent grain item that that works across multiple dayparts and feeding scenarios.

The product’s oven-able packaging allows schools to heat and serve or thaw and serve for a low-prep menu item with minimal handling. General Mills has also included microwaveable instructions for at-home use. From one of Gen Z’s top 10 snack brands, Nature Valley Soft Oatmeal Rounds come in two flavors: Apple Cinnamon and Banana Chocolate Chip.