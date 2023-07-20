2Fit Brands recently announced the inclusion of its growing line of vegan protein bars and Vegan Protein Bites at Common Market Co-Op, a specialty grocery store that focuses on affordable and conscientious products for a wide variety of diets and lifestyles. The inclusion of 2Fit products at Common Market Co-Op is the beginning of a major marketing push by the company to raise brand awareness, while expanding the business into a variety of retail stories and lengthening their product reach across the country.

Featuring gluten-free, kosher, high fiber/protein, and low-sugar/low-carb snack bars, the company is planning to launch a series of new flavors soon. The Latina-owned company has already built a solid reputation for consistent taste and quality that keeps its customers coming back for more by offering a whole line of healthy snacks that appeal to kids, adults, and seniors.

"Our company was founded to empower women by delivering tasty vegan and healthy products," said Nathalia Rojas, co-founder of 2Fit. "And that mission is one of the major inspirations that keeps us working hard. But we are a brand suitable for everyone—and we're always happy to welcome new consumers!"

The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed how people approach healthy living and snack choices. Due to rising obesity rates, along with changing lifestyles and diets, the global healthy snacks market is expected to reach as high as $152.5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

"Our products are meant for anyone who likes a flavorful snack that is also pure and healthy," said Marcela Charry, 2Fit co-founder. "I was once asked by a journalist if I had a favorite flavor, and my answer was yes. But it depended on the mood I was in. For example, some mornings I prefer the vanilla crunch flavor after a nice workout. But in the afternoon, I get chocolate peanut butter cravings, or I might get a craving for Brownie Bites at night. This just goes to show that our products are perfect for any occasion throughout the day."

The company will be rolling out and announcing other marketing initiatives over the coming months. For the latest flavor announcements, along with healthy eating and lifestyle tips, follow 2Fit on social media @2fitbrands.