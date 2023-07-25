Eastern Standard Provisions, the Boston-based gourmet snack food brand, is rolling its handcrafted, artisanal soft pretzels into Whole Foods Market nationwide this July.

Alongside Eastern Standard Provisions’ newest product, Gluten-Free One Timer Soft Pretzel Bites, the brand’s best-selling items are now available at Whole Foods Market, including Wheelhouse Signature Soft Pretzels, One Timer Soft Pretzel Bites with Signature Salts, Turnbuckle Soft Pretzel Sticks with Signature Salts, and Turnbuckle Soft Pretzel Sticks with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Eastern Standard Provisions has built a strong reputation for its premium handcrafted soft pretzels, known for their exceptional taste, texture, and quality. With their commitment to using high-quality ingredients with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, and a one-of-a-kind brioche-like inside with traditional Bavarian style crust, the company has gained a loyal following among snack enthusiasts with over 35,000 five-star reviews and even landed a coveted spot on Oprah Winfrey’s list of Oprah’s Favorite Things.