Simple Mills is looking for its first chief cheese officer (CCO) to lend his or her cheese expertise to the brand’s new bite-sized snack crackers, Cheddar Pop Mmms. Open to kids ages six to 12 who are cheese fanatics, the new C-Suite position will pay $10,000 to one candidate who embodies the ultimate cheesiness. In addition to getting paid to eat cheesy snacks like Pop Mmms, the CCO will taste test 50 different cheeses (yes, 50!) to help choose the next Pop Mmms flavor, handle “quality assurance” for each new craveable batch of Pop Mmms, conduct “recess research” with friends for “consumer insights,” and serve as Simple Mills’ official CHEESEfluencer by spreading the word about the new bold, cheesy snack.

The brand’s newest innovation, Pop Mmms, are a flavor-packed popped cheese cracker that parents can feel better about buying for their families. All Simple Mills products are made with recognizable ingredients. Crafted with a wholesome vegetable blend that includes organic butternut squash and organic red bean, Pop Mmms deliver on texture and taste, offering a unique crispy, airy finish, baked full of flavor from real organic cheddar cheese. Simple Mills created the CCO role to get these crunchy, poppable crackers into as many hands and households as possible.

The brand’s search will not be complete until they find their very own (G.O.A.T.) cheese expert. Interested applicants should be willing to participate in the following esteemed duties, including:

Taste each new batch of Pop Mmms for “quality assurance”—The CCO will make sure each box of crackers delivers the ultimate cheesy taste and airy texture in every handful. Nothing gets cheddar than that!

Taste test 50 different kinds of cheese and rank them to help choose the next Pop Mmms flavor—Set your mind at cheese while taste testing for future innovations! The CCO will try a variety of cheeses, from provolone to parmesan and more.

Meet with its CEO, Katlin Smith, to share feedback and ideas for new innovations—The CCO will travel to its office in Chicago, Illinois to share direct feedback on Pop Mmms ideas for future product innovations. They will be instrumental in its marketing efforts and innovation.

Conduct “recess research” with other kids to collect “consumer insights”—The CCO will share Pop Mmms baked cracker snacks with friends to get their thoughts on the insanely cheesy new snack.

Help out with Simple Mills' “marketing efforts” by starring in its first-ever cheese campaign!—Spend the day on a photo shoot so the brand can spread the word about its new Chief Cheese Officer on social media.

Serve as its official CHEESEfluencer—The CCO will spread the word about its new cracker and encourage consumers to reach for Pop Mmms

“We’re thrilled to bring on our first Chief Cheese Officer, let alone the youngest C-Suite member we’ve ever had,” said Simple Mills founder and CEO, Katlin Smith. “While our mission to advance the holistic health of people and the planet is a cornerstone for everything we do, taste will always reign supreme when designing new innovations. We know kids will share their honest and unfiltered feedback about their snack options, so this role is going to be critical in providing insights for future Pop Mmms flavors and other cheese-forward products. We’re ready to go straight to the source and find a CCO who is passionate about all things bold and cheesy!”

Simple Mills’ new CCO will start his or her duties from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1 of this year, with travel to Simple Mills’ office in Chicago to meet with the team and take part in a photo shoot. Parents can nominate their cheese-lovers for the role by submitting a short video of their child talking about why they should be chosen as Simple Mills’ CCO. The recruiting team will be looking for a candidate who is extra cheesy and bold.

To learn more about the role, requirements, and how to apply, visit simplemills.com/chiefcheeseofficer. Visit simplemills.com for details on the brand’s full portfolio and more on its commitment to regenerative agriculture.