Veggies Made Great is expanding its frozen snack offerings with the launch of new Chocolate Chip Blondie Bites where vegetables are the first ingredient. Earlier this year, the brand launched a line of Egg Patties and Cornbread to their product portfolio of frozen, better-for-you breakfast and snack options that also include Muffins, Frittatas, Veggie Cakes, and Stuffed Cauliflower Bites.

The Chocolate Chip Blondie Bites are made from chickpeas, zucchini, and butternut squash. They are 10 ounces each, containing 70 calories and only 6 grams of sugar per serving. The bites can be easily prepared in a microwave or air fryer until heated through; they also are gluten-free and allergen-friendly including soy-free and peanut and tree nut-free.

“Our new Chocolate Chip Blondie Bites take our portfolio of sweet offerings beyond breakfast. As with all of our products, vegetables are the first ingredient and they are also under 100 calories and low in sugar making them a perfect afternoon snack or dessert option that you can feel good about,” says Elliot Huss, CEO of Veggies Made Great.

The Blondie Bites come in a pack of 10 individually wrapped bites for $6.19. They will be available exclusively at select Target stores this fall. To learn more about Veggies Made Great, visit veggiesmadegreat.com.