MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, today announced the return of its Strawberries & Cream No Name Cake, a vanilla cake with a creamy strawberry filling and white chocolate strawberry coating with sugar crystal sprinkles on top.

The customer favorite spin on MOD’s classic dessert is available July 31 through September 24 at all 540+ MOD locations system-wide across the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last. The Strawberries & Cream No Name Cake is priced at $3.47–$3.89 ($4.67–$5.09 in Canada) and is available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

"With its classic combination of two summertime flavors, this cake tops the list of favorites with our MOD fans. We’re excited to bring it back this month and give our customers another sweet treat,” said Scott Uehlein, VP of culinary excellence and innovation, MOD Pizza. “With this latest taste treat, our customers will experience the sweet taste of summer in every bite.”