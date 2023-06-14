BetterBrand, a company offering innovations in the $12 trillion refined-carb space, has unveiled two new flavors of its product, The Better Bagel, The Pretzel and The Sesame. Now available in select stores and online, the duo of chef-crafted flavors join The Better Bagel family alongside The Classic, The Everything, The Cinnamon, and The Chocolate Chip.

Backed by a the company’s technology and differentiated approach to nutrition, The Better Bagel reportedly tastes and toasts like a regular bagel but has the net carb equivalent of two banana slices. Unlike most store-bought bagels, The Better Bagel reportedly has 250% more protein, 90% fewer carbs, and is made from clean, non-GMO, all-natural ingredients with no added sugar.

“BetterBrand was founded on the promise that our favorite foods can be craveable and good for you,” says BetterBrand founder and CEO Aimee Yang. “Our goal was to create a product that brings joy to healthy eating, and provides an unlock for the consumer, changing the consumer experience with food for the Better.”

“The Better Bagel is the holy grail of bagels and the only bagel I really eat,” says BetterBrand investor and MOSH founder Patrick Schwarzenegger. “‘The Sesame’ and ‘The Pretzel’ not only both taste amazing, but are loaded with 26 grams of protein; it’s the perfect breakfast or post-workout snack.”

BetterBrand first introduced The Better Bagel in 2021, which quickly caught the attention of consumers, tastemakers, and retailers. The high-protein, low-carb bagels are available online and on shelves in more than 1,000 stores in the US, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, and more. The two new flavors join the creations of Michelin-starred baker Matthew McDonald.

