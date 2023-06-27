BetterBrand, a company offering innovation in the $12 trillion refined-carb space, has introduced its second product category with the launch of The Better Bun. Using proprietary “grain-changing” technology, BetterBrand has set out to transform the traditionally carb-heavy bun into the net carb equivalent of two apple slices. The product also features 20 grams of plant-based protein (the equivalent of three eggs), no added sugar, and a non-GMO, keto-friendly nutrition label.

Like all existing BetterBrand SKUs, The Better Bun was precisely developed by a Certified Master Baker, reportedly allowing a better-for-you alternative that mimics the taste and texture of a traditionally carb-heavy bun. The company’s approach to food technology, coupled with years of honed baking skills, is said to deliver consumers an alternative to the classic bun without sacrificing quality.

“Every meal deserves to be enjoyed to its fullest while leaving you feeling a sense of joy and satisfaction, which is why we’re so excited to launch “The Better Bun,” says BetterBrand Founder and CEO Aimee Yang. “Our team of experts has poured their hearts and expertise into developing this new product that we hope will enhance the overall dining experience and become a staple in households and restaurants."

The Better Bun is launching with three SKUs: The Pretzel Better Bun, The Sesame Better Bun, and The Brioche Better Bun. It follows the launch of The Better Bagel, which caught the attention of consumers, tastemakers, celebrities, social media influencers, and retailers when it launched in 2021.

The Better Bun is exclusively available on BetterBrand’s website and ThriveMarket.com starting in July 2023. The company’s hero product, The Better Bagel, is available online and on shelves in over 1,000 stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Gelson's, and more.

