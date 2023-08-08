General Mills is looking to bring all the fall vibes with new products and the return of a best-seller: Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Grands. The limited-edition cinnamon roll is geared toward enjoying on a crisp fall morning or a cozy late-night snack. Ready-to-bake from the fridge, each roll of dough makes five pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls in minutes. The bake-at-home items feature Cinnabon cinnamon and premade pumpkin spice icing.

The company also is bringing two new products to its fall line-up:

Annie’s Pumpkin Grahams: The brand-new cookies can be enjoyed on-the-go or as an alternative for trick or treaters this Halloween. Made with no-high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors and no synthetic colors, the comes in honey graham flavor pumpkin shapes and chocolate flavor bunny shapes, offered in easy-to-share 1-ounce pouches. The product, which hit shelves July 31, bears an MSRP of $7.99 for a 12-count pack.

Pillsbury Banana Bread Batter: The heat-and-eat product is a tube filled with banana bread batter, ready to enjoy in 60-70 minutes. Available now at select retailers, the MSRP is $6.74.

Other returning seasonal General Mills will be hitting retail shelves in coming weeks:

Pillsbury Fall Ready To Bake (Pumpkin Cream Cheese, Salted Caramel Apple): Pumpkin Cream Cheese is a pumpkin-flavored cookie dough with cream cheese flavored chunks. Pillsbury will also return its limited-edition Salted Caramel Apple Cookie Dough in a sugar cookie flavored with tart apple bits and sweet, salted caramel. MSRP is two for $7.

Pillsbury Fall Seasonal Dough (Pumpkins, Ghosts): Consumer-favorite fall shaped cookies are back with the return of Pumpkin and Ghost Pillsbury Fall Seasonal Doughs. The doughs are safe to eat either baked or raw. MSRP is two for $7.

Betty Crocker Cookie Mix, Pumpkin Spice and Salted Caramel: The mix requires only a few additional ingredients to make seasonal cookies. The MSRP is $2.98.

