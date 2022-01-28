Company: General Mills
Website: www.generalmills.com
Introduced: January 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.99
Product Snapshot: General Mills is traveling back to the 1990's with its new nostalgic product lineup.
The new products include:
- New Dunkaroos Multipack offers even more dunking with new and familiar flavors of Dunkaroos, including a new Chocolate with Chocolate Chip frosting flavor available only in the new Multipack offering. SRP: $3.99 for a 6-ct. package, and will be available in March 2022.
- Enjoy the unmistakable Cinnadust flavor from your favorite cereal with new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn. Additionally, chocolate lovers can rejoice over the true “Great Chocolately Taste” of Cocoa Puffs Cereal, now available in a crunchy, anytime snack with new Cocoa Puffs Popcorn. SRP: $4.35.
- Chex Mix Bars combine the savory taste of Chex Mix with fond flavors that satisfy any craving for something sweet. Offered in three flavors, including Birthday Cake, Cookies & Cream and Peanut Butter Chocolate, these new snack bars bring the perfect combination of salty and sweet. SRP: $3.99 for 6-ct; $6.89 for 12-ct; $8.98 for 20-ct.
Plus, another fan-favorite:
- Enjoy your favorite dunkable snack fresh from the oven with Dunkaroos Cookie Dough. Made ready-to-bake, this nostalgic cookie dough features Betty Crocker Sugar Cookie Dough and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles. SRP: $2.67.