Company: General Mills Convenience

Website: www.generalmillscf.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: Foodservice

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: A new opportunity is popping up for convenience stores this summer with a fun, nostalgic snack that combines two cereal brands with a popular snack form: popcorn. General Mills Convenience introduces cereal-flavored popcorn, available in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Puffs flavors.

The ready-to-eat popcorn features pieces of popcorn coated with Cinnadust or a cocoa glaze for a combination of sweet and salty. The popcorn is individually packed in a 2.25-oz. format.



