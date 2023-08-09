Kellogg Company will host an investor day today in which the management teams of Kellanova and WK Kellogg Co will meet with analysts and investors to unveil their respective strategies, capital structures, and financial outlooks, ahead of their planned separation during the fourth quarter of 2023.

"We are excited to be able to share the strategies and financial outlooks for what will be two outstanding companies after the spin-off," stated Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We've discussed previously the benefits of enhanced focus and fit-for-purpose strategies for both standalone companies, and today we will share how these benefits translate into improved financial performance and shareowner value."

Printable slides are available by clicking here, and live audio webcast with or without slides is available at the same link.

The webcast will be available beginning at 5:00 p.m. EDT today and for at least 60 days thereafter here.

On June 21, 2022, Kellogg Company announced that its board of directors had approved a plan to pursue a separation of its North American cereal business ("WK Kellogg Co."), via a tax-free spin-off. Kellogg Company remains on track to complete the separation during the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to certain customary conditions, including final approval by the board of directors and effectiveness of the Form 10 Registration Statement.

