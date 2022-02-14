Kellogg Company announced that it has donated $70,000 to Operation Homefront, a non-profit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive—not simple struggle to get by—in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

The donation will provide 700 meals to military families in need.

"Kellogg shares Operation Homefront's commitment to feed and fulfill those in need. We are proud to stand alongside them to create better days for military families," said Heather Kent, national account executive military sales.

Kellogg will also host three events supporting military families throughout the year at Operation Homefront's Transitional Housing Villages in San Diego, Gaithersburg and San Antonio. This program provides fully furnished apartments for wounded, ill and injured service members and their families to live rent free while they go through the process of medically separating from the military. The Kellogg hosted events bring a meal and fellowship to transitioning military families that are often far from loved ones—brightening the lives of those who have sacrificed so much on behalf of all Americans.

The first event was held in San Diego on Feb. 11, 2022. Families received gift cards for the commissary, Kellogg swag bags and were able to take their picture with Tony the Tiger.

Kellogg's support of Operation Homefront is part of its Better Days ESG strategy, which aims to create Better Days for 3 billion people by 2030 through feeding and other wellbeing programs. Since 2015, the company has fed nearly 200 million people who face hunger and reached 3.7 million children through feeding programs.

"Transitioning from the military to civilian life can be a difficult time for the families we serve," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, chief operating officer of Operation Homefront. "Thanks to the support of generous partners like Kellogg, we are able to provide much-needed support to our military families giving them comfort during a time of uncertainty and showing gratitude from the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

Anyone interested in supporting Operation Homefront can volunteer or donate via operationhomefront.org.



