Nightfood, a company specializing in sleep-friendly nighttime foods, has announced Sonesta International Hotel Corporation celebrated National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4 by offering Nightfood’s sleep-friendly Prime-Time Chocolate Chip Cookies to guests checking in at select Sonesta locations.

“This is such a fun and delicious way to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day,” states Elizabeth Harlow, Sonesta’s chief brand officer. “Since we believe a good night’s rest is an important part of Sonesta’s guest experience, we will celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving out cookies from Nightfood.”

Nightfood cookies are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to be a better choice for anybody snacking between dinner and bedtime.

Excess sugar, fat, and calories before bed can impair sleep quality. Compared to conventional cookies, Nightfood contains less sugar, less fat, and fewer calories, with added protein, prebiotic fiber, inositol, and vitamin B6 to help promote satiety, lower impact on blood sugar levels, and help support better sleep quality.

“What you eat before bed matters,” adds Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “When hotels make snacks available for their guests, either as a giveaway or for sale in lobby markets, that’s a significant decision with serious sleep implications. The hospitality industry is starting to recognize the need for healthier snacks. It’s encouraging to see Sonesta continue their leadership role on this important issue.”

An April 2023 study, reported on by HOTELS Magazine, showed that 92% of frequent travelers want hotels to provide healthier snack options. Also, 77% said the selection of snacks at a hotel influences their perception of that hotel brand.

Sonesta gifted Nightfood Prime-Time Chocolate Chip Cookies to guests checking in on August 4 at the following locations: