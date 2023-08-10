Cue the victory “donut!” Entenmann’s is giving fans an opportunity of a lifetime with the Ride with Ricky Sweepstakes, where race fans and doughnut lovers alike will have a chance to win an unforgettable ride with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the Daytona 500 champion.

Starting now through August 27, fans can visit RidewithRicky.Entenmanns.com to enter the Entenmann’s Ride with Ricky Sweepstakes for a chance to win an exclusive VIP experience for four with round-trip airfare, accommodations, grandstand tickets, and a ride with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at one of three upcoming races:

Dallas/Ft. Worth (September 24)

Homestead, FL (October 22)

Martinsville, VA (October 29)

In addition to the grand prize, fans will also have 160 chances to win a $100 Kroger gift card for each lap during the evening race in Daytona on August 26. Fans can watch the #47 Entenmann's race team at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona Beach on Saturday, August 26 at 7:00pm ET on their local NBC station.

