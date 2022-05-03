Company: Calbee America, Inc.

Website: www.harvestsnaps.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Healthier on-the-go snacking is easy peasy thanks to a new bag-in-bag offering from Harvest Snaps. Featuring two of the brand’s top-selling baked veggie snacks, plus a new ring-shaped, red lentil snack, the crunchy lineup is crafted from farm-picked green peas or red lentils as the very first ingredient. Perfectly portioned, portable, and ideally sized for lunchboxes, backpacks or handbags, the six-pack includes two of each of the following flavors:

Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted: The snack that started it all, this flagship flavor pairs wholesome green peas with a touch of salt for a snappy snack that’s sure to satisfy cravings.

Harvest Snaps Tomato Basil: Red lentils are the star in these boldly flavored snacks, which feature a tangy, zesty flavor that tangos on the tongue.

Crunchy Loops Sour Cream & Onion: The buttery, chivey jive of creamy sour cream is paired with delicate onion in these fun-to-eat, ring-shaped snacks.

Packed with plant protein and a good source of fiber, the flavorful products are made from the whole legume milled in-house to provide maximum nutrition. The snacks are always baked and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives. They’re also certified gluten free, vegetarian-friendly, and free of the common allergens wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs.

Said Sandra Payer, head of marketing at Calbee America, Inc., “Whether you’re packing your child’s lunch or looking for a plant-based pick-me-up for the workday, Harvest Snaps’ new multi-pack provides busy families with super-satisfying, better-for-you snack alternatives that are individually packaged so they can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.”

Harvest Snaps’ multi-pack will be available for retailers nationwide to carry this summer and start rolling onto store shelves this July for an SRP of $6.99.



