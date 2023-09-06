RXBAR is looking to promote goal setting and showcase the power of manifesting with the help of Maria Menounos, actress, journalist, and host of the self-improvement podcast, Heal Squad. The brand and celebrity have co-created the new, limited-edition RXBAR ManifX bars with customizable wrappers to “help bridge where intention meets putting in the work.”

According to the Kellogg-owned brand, September is the new January for revamping and assessing wellness goals. As a longtime advocate for the power of manifestation, Menounos brings her passion and expertise to this first-ever collaboration. The protein-packed ManifX bars are aimed at becoming “motivation must-haves” with the brand’s label reworked as a customizable tool that can help consumers write down, keep up with, and commit to daily goals, such as completing a 5K, finding a dream apartment, or taking five minutes daily to refocus.

"Manifesting continues to be a critical part of my routine, especially now as I balance life as a new mom with new goals and priorities for my physical and mental well-being. It means believing in things that I want to achieve while knowing I can't just sit on the couch and wait. It is important to continue to embody what you want while taking action," says Menounos. "I'm thrilled to be co-creating the ManifX bars with RXBAR to encourage fans everywhere to believe in what they can do and put in the work to make it real."

The RXBAR ManifX bars are offered in the Chocolate Sea Salt flavor, made with a few simple ingredients and 12g of protein to keep consumers on track and fueled up to perform their best.

"With No B.S. ingredients, RXBAR has always been a trusted option for maintaining an active, balanced lifestyle, and now the new ManifX bars provide even more functionality for our fans to write out their ambitions daily and turn them into a reality," says Eileen Flaherty, RXBAR director of brand marketing. "Together with Maria Menounos, we hope this collab empowers our fans to push aside any B.S. that gets in the way of manifesting and achieving their goals."

Starting September 7 through September 21, consumers can enter for a chance to win the limited-edition ManifX bars at RXBARManifX.com, while supplies last.

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.