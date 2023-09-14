Family-owned and operated Sugar Bowl Bakery, the largest minority-owned bakery in the U.S., known for its Madeleines, Palmiers and Brownie Bites, has expanded its line of baked goods to Vancouver, Canada.

While the company has done rotations in select Costco Canada locations over the years, this is the first time in about a decade that Vancouver sweet tooths will be able to get their hands on its Palmiers.

Created with a centuries-old French recipe, with over 2,500 layers of butter and dough, Sugar Bowl Bakery's signature Palmiers can be enjoyed with ice cream, whipped cream, or just a touch of honey for a sweet treat made with simple ingredients. The Palmiers are now available in Vancouver Costcos for $11.49 CAD.

