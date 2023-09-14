Partake Foods, a brand specializing in cookies and other baked treats free from major allergens, has brought back its Soft Baked Pumpkin Spice Cookies for a limited time.

According to the producer, the cookies are a suitable snack for celebrating fall, with a blend of spices and soft-baked texture. The items are gluten-free, vegan, top 9 allergen-free, and non-GMO, reportedly making Partake Foods cookies suitable for enjoying by everyone, safely.

Each 5.5-ounce box contains 15 cookies; the product now is available at Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Walmart, Kroger, and Publix nationwide, while supplies last.

