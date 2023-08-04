To celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, DoubleTree by Hilton (a hotel chain known for its signature cookie welcome) has announced that starting on that day, it will begin offering a new allergy-friendly soft chocolate chip cookie from Partake Foods, alongside the original DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, extending the iconic welcome to even more guests.

DoubleTree by Hilton has collaborated with Partake Foods, a leading allergy-friendly food company, to produce the new cookie, with the goal of creating a more inclusive welcoming experience at check-in. More than 32 million people in the US are affected by food allergies, and others have food intolerances or dietary preferences.

“With DoubleTree by Hilton’s allergy-friendly cookie, we’re reshaping the concept of hospitality to be more inclusive and considerate,” says Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “We’re serving not just a cookie but a promise of care and personalization for each guest who walks through our doors.”