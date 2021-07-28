Company: Pepperidge Farm

Website: www.pepperidgefarm.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.89

Product Snapshot: Fall is right around the corner and Milano cookies is gearing up for the cozy days ahead by bringing back its fan favorite, seasonal Pumpkin Spice flavor, which first came to shelves in 2014.

The iconic cookie brand is celebrating one of the most exciting seasons of the year with a fall twist on the perfect balance of crisp, exquisite cookies and luxuriously rich chocolate. The filling is a combination of pumpkin spices and milk chocolate that pair up for sweet indulgence.

Just in time for fall, the offering will hit shelves in early August at major retailers including Target, Publix, Walmart, Kroger and more for $3.89 (7oz. bag).