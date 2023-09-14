T. Hasegawa USA, a food and beverage flavor manufacturer, is addressing supply chain shortages with a novel technology designed to decrease reliance on tomato paste, in response to rising material costs and product shortages.

This week, the company introduced Tomato Boostract, a natural flavor modifier that amplifies the taste and texture of tomatoes in a wide variety of products. The new technology was developed in response to severely limited tomato crop supplies in the U.S. as record summer rains saturated California tomato fields, shortening the planting season and diminishing the supply of raw tomatoes. This is on top of already rising material costs for tomatoes, which have gone up as much as 80% since 2021 due to previous U.S. droughts and other growing challenges that impacted supply.

T. Hasegawa’s newest technology is part of the Boostract line of natural flavor modifiers, which reportedly enable food and beverage manufacturers to deliver a consistent taste experience to consumers. According to the company, the Boostract line (which includes specific variations for dairy, butter, coffee, chocolate, vanilla, cheese, mushroom, and more) ensures that the sensations of flavor, taste, and characteristics are true to the original product recipe. It reportedly can increase flavor intensity and amplify mouthfeel to give a richer profile, while replacing taste characteristics that are lost during the harvesting and production process.

“Our mission at T. Hasegawa is to improve the taste of foods and beverages, but also to solve production challenges through innovative technologies,” says T. Hasegawa’s VP of Research and Development Jim Yang. “With supply shortages increasing the cost of tomato products, Tomato Boostract is a perfect solution to amplify the fresh, bold natural flavor and texture while decreasing reliance on tomato paste.”

Tomato paste is a key ingredient in the vast number of food products in both foodservice and on grocery store shelves. Known for delivering a burst of flavor intensity, tomato paste blends the umami and sweet tastes that result from cooking tomatoes for a long period. Due to its strong flavor, most recipes only require a small amount of tomato paste but it’s a foundational component of nearly all packaged or canned products featuring tomatoes. The R&D team at T. Hasegawa reportedly determined that the use of Tomato Boostract can successfully reduce the use of tomato paste by nearly 25%.

“Since Boostract is a natural flavor modifier, it simply brings out more of the flavor that is already in tomato paste but allows food brands to use significantly less product in their formulations,” explains Yang.

T. Hasegawa’s Boostract line is developed through three different mechanisms, including extraction, enzyme, and thermal reaction technology. These mechanisms are used alone, or in various combinations, depending on the food or beverage product application. The reported result is a clean-label natural product that is not yeast-based like other flavor modifiers and can even be organic-certified in the future. The product is available in dairy and non-dairy versions, in both liquid and powder form.