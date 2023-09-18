Fall is right around the corner, and with the changing season comes fresh flavors from Frito-Lay. Brand new snacks and a returning favorite include:



Spicy Queso Flavored Funyuns Onion Flavored Rings : Zesty and cheesy, this new flavor from Funyuns provides the ultimate queso experience and is a permanent new addition to the Frito-Lay lineup. The suggested retail prices range from $0.59 (.75-oz. bag), to $2.49 (2.125-oz. bag), to $5.49 (6-oz. bag).

Ruffles Flamin' Hot Queso : The fan-favorite Ruffles Queso is getting a Flamin' Hot makeover this fall. SRPs: $2.49 (2.5-oz. bag); $3.69 (6.5-oz. bag); $5.99 (eight-oz. bag).

Smartfood Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Popcorn: Back for a limited time, Smartfood is teaming up with Doritos for a cheesy mashup. SRPs: $2.49 per two-oz. bag and $5.19 per 6.25-oz. bag.

