Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.lays.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$3.79

Product Snapshot: The rumors from earlier this summer are true. For the first time ever, Lay’s is bringing two iconic snacks, Doritos and Funyuns, to life as Lay’s potato chips.

Yep, you heard that right. Shoppers will be doing a double take as they walk down the chip aisle this summer with the new lineup of “Flavor Swap” flavors hitting store shelves.

About the mashup flavors:

LAY’S DORITOS COOL RANCH: Ever wondered what Doritos Cool Ranch flavor would taste like on Lay’s chips? Saddle up, because Lay’s put this iconic Doritos flavor on its iconic potato chips.

LAY’S WAVY FUNYUNS Onion: Who said you needed rings to have fun? Get the flavor of Funyuns rings now on Lay’s Wavy potato chips.

The two new offerings are available at grocery retailers nationwide for a limited time for $3.79 (7.5 oz, 7.75 oz.) and $1.99 (2.625 oz.), available while supplies last.