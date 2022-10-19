Today, Frito-Lay, the North American Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, is introducing three limited-time FIFA World Cup-inspired flavors and launching an interactive online fan experience for consumers to have the chance to win soccer-inspired merchandise and prizes—including a trip to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

“Soccer is the fastest growing sport in North America and, with snacking so intrinsically tied to the at- home viewing experience, now is the perfect moment to enter the game and offer our consumers new ways to heighten their FIFA World Cup experience,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “As teams from around the world compete in the FIFA World Cup, we wanted to provide a way to connect fans over their love of the game—and love of snacks—to deliver even more smiles throughout the tournament.”

As the first-ever salty-snack brand collaboration in FIFA and FIFA World Cup history, Frito-Lay is elevating the viewing experience with three new limited-edition Lay’s products featuring FIFA World Cup-inspired flavors.

Lay's Adobadas combines chili, tomato and lime, embodying the vibrant Latino dish

Lay's Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, inspired by the popular U.S. dish, is a combination of a kick of jalapeno and smoky BBQ

Lay's Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos delivers a taco-style pork carnitas flavor, bringing the popular Mexican street food to life

Lay’s Adobadas and Lay’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Popper will be available in 7.75-oz. bags for $4.59 and 2.625-oz. bags for $2.29 in retailers nationwide and on snacks.com, and Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos will be available in 7.5-oz. bags for $4.59 in retailers nationwide. The new flavors will be available for purchase starting this month.

Starting today, fans across North America can purchase any Frito-Lay product with specially marked FIFA World Cup packaging and scan the QR code to join the Pass the Ball Challenge. Leveraging innovative user-generated content, fans are invited to register on the platform where their faces will be featured on a giant digital soccer ball, uniting fans as they cheer on their respective teams during the FIFA World Cup. Plus, users can click on the different images within the digital soccer to see which team others are rooting for. Fans should act fast because the first 350,000 individuals to register will receive a one-of-a-kind NFT with their image on it.

Every day, there will be a new game on the platform, ranging from soccer trivia to an AR challenge and more, granting users multiple opportunities to win prizes. Frito-Lay teamed up adidas to give fans the chance to win soccer swag, in addition to branded Lay’s, Cheetos, and Doritos apparel for fans to show their FIFA World Cup pride.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 collaboration includes Frito-Lay savory snacks such as Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Ruffles, and Sabritas, as well as Quaker hot breakfast cereals, Quaker grain-based cereal bars, Quaker rice snacks, and Gamesa cookies and crackers.

