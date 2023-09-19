US Foods has launched its Fall 2023 Scoop, “Innovation Starts Here.” This season's edition showcases 24 products and offers insights into how the company creates its innovation-based portfolio. Through in-house expertise, market research, supplier relationships and restaurant tours, the company fosters the creation of products that reflect the latest menu trends, diner demands, and operator needs.

Fall Scoop 2023 products culminate inspiration and development, influenced by diner and operator trends. This season’s highlights include:

Molly’s Kitchen Hot Honey Cheese Bites: Hot Honey Cheese Bites are lightly coated in crispy crushed pretzel and filled with a cheese blend consisting of whipped cream cheese and shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, honey, sriracha sauce, and crushed dry pepper flakes. The product saves 120 minutes of labor per case and includes three trays per case.

Devonshire Glazed Old-Fashioned Donut: The Glazed Old-Fashioned Donut is a ready-to-eat, individually-wrapped product, perfect for on-the-go breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up. There are 24 donuts per case and they have a five-day shelf life after thawing.

Chef’s Line Salted Caramel Brownie Chocolate Ice Cream

The company also announced the newest category in its Serve Good portfolio, Climate Conscious, for innovative products that help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.