US Foods Holding Corp. announced the launch of its Fall 2022 Scoop, themed “Money Making Menus – Products Positioned for Profits.” Fall Scoop features 22 labor-saving products that offer upsell, swap, and add-on opportunities to help increase menu profitability and retain and attract diners. In today’s environment, when rising labor costs, increased food costs, and diner satisfaction are the top three concerns on an operator’s mind, US Foods is bringing solutions to help operators address these pain points and continue to drive profitable growth. With Fall Scoop, US Foods is making it easier for operators to discover on-trend, versatile, pre-prepped products that deliver profit-building menu opportunities and back-of-house cost savings.

“Our Scoop strategy to bring operators innovative, labor-saving products that will inspire new menu ideas, align with current dining trends, and address evolving cost challenges has never been more important than it is right now,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation for US Foods. “The Fall Scoop line-up was developed by our culinary experts based on insights gathered from operators around the country, enabling us to deliver best-in-class products that help them overcome the most pressing challenges they face today. The unique flavor components and on-trend applications highlighted in Fall Scoop will encourage diners to spend a little more for customization and flavor exploration and create back-of-house cost savings to help boost the operator’s bottom line.”

Key product highlights from Fall Scoop include:

UPSELL WITH PREMIUM SIDES

Upsell opportunities such as premium sides will satisfy diners, help increase check averages and boost profits. Compared to a standard side option, premium sides can garner a higher menu price by an average of $3.

Monarch Cheddar Sour Cream and Chive Potato Tots: Make it easy to add an on-trend appetizer or premium side to the meal that will inspire repeat business. This product elevates trendy “totchos” by incorporating the savory flavors of cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives inside the tots. Pre-prepped and ready to cook in less than three minutes, this item eliminates 100 minutes of labor per case as compared to making from scratch.

Chef's Line Breaded Cheese Curds: These Wisconsin white cheddar, hand-breaded small curds present big upsell opportunities across menu parts. Cheese curds can stand alone as a premium appetizer, serve as an upsell side with sandwiches, or as an upgraded topping for burgers. Cook time is less than three minutes and they are ready to cook out of the case, eliminating 60 minutes of labor per case as compared to making from scratch.

BOOST CHECKS WITH HIGH QUALITY SWAPS AND SWEET ADD-ONS

Customized swaps, especially ones that address dietary concerns, answer growing diner demand and can help increase profits. What’s more, driving a final check add-on with innovative and delicious desserts a diner can eat onsite or to-go can provide a profit-driving boost.

Molly’s Kitchen Plant-Based Pork Strips: Forty-six percent of operators state that they can charge an additional $1-$3 more to swap a plant-based meat alternative for a traditional protein. Made from soy protein, these vegan strips are lightly seasoned with salt and pepper to give maximum flexibility in recreating pork dishes such as barbeque sandwiches, tacos, or bowls for vegans, flexitarians or anyone willing to pay a little more for a plant-based alternative that doesn’t compromise flavor and texture.

Devonshire Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk Cake: A unique spin on the classic cookies and milk, this dessert is pre-made and pre-sliced, eliminating 120 minutes of labor per case as compared to baking from scratch, delivering the ideal boost to the bottom line without additional labor costs. The two cake layers have cookies and chocolate chips baked in, separated by a creamy milk mousse, and topped with more mousse, chocolate drizzle, and more chocolate chips.

REDUCE LABOR TIME AND MENU COSTS WITH PRE-PREPPED ITEMS

Products that are pre-prepped and ready to use or cook in minutes help maximize inventory, minimize labor hours and reduce overall menu costs.

