Company: US Foods

Website: www.usfoods.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: US Foods Holding Corp. has announced the launch of Fall Scoop, the company’s 10th annual edition of Scoop. Themed “Next-Gen Ideas for Next-Gen Diners," Fall Scoop features 23 products that cater to the next generation of diners, Gen Z, and millennials. More than half of the nation’s total population are now members of the millennial generation or younger, making them the largest age group of diners who can drive important revenue opportunities for operators. This generation of diners is different than their predecessors—they want familiar menu items with a twist, sustainable and meatless items, and social media-worthy presentations. Fall Scoop products deliver on these demands to entice, attract, and delight this younger generation of dining enthusiasts and help operators “Make It.”

“We’re bringing fresh ideas to our operators that provide the labor savings and versatility they need today with the innovation they’ll need moving forward as they cater to the next generation of diners,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. “To support our Fall Scoop theme, ‘Next-Gen Ideas for Next-Gen Diners,’ we also incorporated feedback from our very own US Foods Scholars. US Foods Scholars are Gen Z and millennial culinary students who have won scholarships and professional development opportunities from US Foods to fulfill their culinary education. It was exciting to watch them engage with the products and reinforce our insights.”

“Our generation tries new dishes based on social media. We are a ‘trending’ generation’,” said Angel’o Hill, US Foods scholar. Sixty-four percent of the younger generations are 99 percent more likely to rely on social media when choosing a restaurant than older generations. Fall Scoop serves up camera-ready foods that will set trends, get noticed on social media, and inspire the next generation of diners. Highlights include:

Devonshire Raspberry Donut Cheesecake: This raspberry and doughnut-flavored cheesecake sits on a graham cracker crust and is topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. This photogenic combination provides an estimated average of 120 minutes of labor savings per case.

Chef’s Line Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake: This fall treat is made with real pumpkin and a blend of pumpkin spice, vanilla cake swirl, and topped with vanilla icing. It comes in individually wrapped, retail-ready packages and provides approximately one hour of labor savings per case.

Chef’s Line Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie: This brownie is made with a fudgy center, dark chocolate chunks, caramel bits, and the perfect amount of salt and caramel drizzle. It comes frozen and can be thawed and served as needed, providing roughly 45 minutes of labor savings per case.

US Food’s newest edition of Scoop features camera-ready foods that are sure to get noticed on social media and set trends for the next generation of diners. Other products include:

Chef’s Line Thick-Cut Sliced Brioche Loaf: This brioche is made with traditional ingredients like eggs and butter, and is fermented for dishes like sandwiches and desserts. It comes frozen and pre-sliced, providing a made from scratch take and appearance without all of the work.

Hilltop Hearth Gluten-Free Hamburger Bun: This certified gluten-free and vegan seedless bun is the perfect option for diners with food sensitivities. Individually wrapped to maintain and protect its quality, this product is non-GMO Project Verified and also complies with US Foods’ Unpronounceables List.

To learn more about Fall Scoop and available resources and tools, visit usfoods.com.



