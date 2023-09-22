Food solutions provider Puratos has unveiled its findings on what the hottest consumer trends in bakery, patisserie, and chocolate are likely to be in 2024. The report, resulting from research conducted by consumer research outfit Taste Tomorrow, is the result of polling 20,000 consumers in more than 50 countries with online tools and artificial intelligence.
Bakery trends:
- Plant-forward products: increasing interest in reducing consumption of animal-based ingredients is expected to continue impacting the field
- Sourdough and gut feeling: more than ever, consumers are interested in eating foods that positively impact their digestive systems
- Natural and organic: shoppers increasingly want products that are minimally processed and contain no artificial additives
Patisserie trends:
- Tech-inspired foods and delight: consumers want elevated experiences, and they are fine with use of AI in discovery and creation of products
- Classics: people are looking for a combination of familiar favorites and innovative twists
- Local authenticity: shoppers are more likely to reach for locally made items
Chocolate trends:
- Mood food: shoppers are interested in eating items that help boost their mental health and well-being
- Sustainable farming: consumers increasingly look for socially and environmentally beneficial purchases
- Plant-based products: consumers want products with great taste but no animal products
