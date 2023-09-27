IHOP has announced a new menu full of fall flavors and a variety of updated favorites, including Belgian Waffles, entrees, and more. The latest IHOP menu innovations join the recently released Biscuits and seasonal Pumpkin Spice menu items to deliver sweet and savory options for any time of day.

The new Waffles keep the batter that IHOP's guests love and add four new varieties with best-in-class ingredients, plus a Waffle Breakfast Combo. Beyond breakfast, IHOP continues to innovate and expand its menu across dayparts, offering lunch and dinner options with the evolution of savory entrées and sides, like Nashville Hot Chicken Melt, Country Fried Steak, and new Steakburger featuring an Impossible Burger Patty.

“At IHOP, we are proud to be the breakfast leader. This fall, we have kicked it up a notch by delivering a dedicated Biscuits menu, and now, expanded our popular waffles to include Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles and a Waffle Sundae so that our guests can enjoy any time of day,” said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, IHOP. “Our goal is to always put a smile on your plate when you come to dine with us, which in why, in addition to the sweet and spicy bold new flavors, we’re partnering with Magic: The Gathering Arena to bring digital and International Bank of Pancakes rewards to gamers.”

IHOP’s latest menu additions feature sweet and savory options, including the following snack and bakery items:

New! Waffles: IHOP’s waffle offerings are getting even better, with a variety of sweet and savory all-day menu items. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, IHOP’s thick Belgian waffles include new toppings.

Belgian: Its traditional golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with whipped real butter.

New Strawberry Cheesecake: Golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, fresh strawberries, and whipped topping.

New Oreo Cookie Crumble: Golden-brown Belgian waffle filled with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, more Oreo cookie pieces & whipped topping.

New Waffle Combo: Choice of Belgian, Strawberry Cheesecake or Oreo Cookie Crumble Waffle, two eggs your way, two bacon strips or pork sausage links, and hash browns.

Chicken & Waffles: Golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with four buttermilk crispy chicken strips and served with choice of sauce.

New Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles: Golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with four buttermilk crispy chicken strips tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.

Waffle Sundae: Golden-brown Belgian waffle quarter topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped topping and choice of fresh strawberries or dulce de leche caramel sauce.

New! Biscuits: IHOP is now introducing a variety of sweet and savory all-day biscuit menu items. For this innovation, IHOP is serving up warm, flakey buttermilk biscuits featuring flavors like Fresh Strawberries & Cream and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken.

New! LTO Pumpkin/Seasonal Items: Pumpkin season is in full swing at IHOP with its latest offerings including Pumpkin Spice Pancakes.

IHOP’s International Bank of Pancakes is also partnering with Wizards of the Coast to offer digital content in Magic: The Gathering Arena. Now through November 5, IHOP rewards program members can redeem PanCoinsSM for codes that are good for 2,000 XP. For a limited time, IHOP is bringing Magic: The Gathering to life in-restaurant with a custom Magic-themed menu featuring five specially themed pancakes, including:

Ajani’s Purr-fect Pancakes: Original Buttermilk - classic original buttermilk keeping the Multiverse at peace.

Jace’s Illusion-Berry Pancakes: Double Blueberry - double blueberry pancakes conjured specially for magic lovers.

Liliana’s Chocolate Corruption Pancakes: Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Chocolate pancakes - chocolate chips and chocolate syrup

Chandra’s Pyroblast Pancakes: Strawberry Banana - a combination of banana-filled pancakes topped with fiery red strawberries, more bananas & strawberry syrup.

Vivien’s Heroic Protein Pancakes: Protein Power - protein-packed pancakes that are in tune with nature and in tune with consumers' stomachs.

The Magic: The Gathering themed menu will be available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide starting Wednesday, September 27.